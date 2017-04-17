Home Kentucky Dawson Springs Man Dies In Deadly Two-Vehicle Crash April 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

A Dawson Springs, Kentucky man dies following a deadly two-vehicle crash. It happened on Highway 68/80 and Highway 139 in Trigg County around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say 43-year-old Joseph Cotton was driving northbound on Highway 139 when he tried to cross Highway 68/80, and hit a vehicle driven westbound by 28-year-old Dustin Francis. Police say Cotton was not wearing a seatbelt, and was ejected from his vehicle.

Both Cotton and Francis were taken to Trigg County Hospital where Cotton was pronounced dead. Francis was treated for his injuries and released.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call KSP Post 1 at (270) 856-3721 or anonymously at (800) 222-5555.

Comments

comments