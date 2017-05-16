44News | Evansville, IN

Daviess School Board Passes Nickel Tax Tuesday Night

May 16th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

The Daviess County Public Schools Board passed a nickel tax at its meeting Tuesday night.

The tax money will go toward a new middle school and renovations to Apollo High School, among other projects. Just those two projects alone will total about $50(m).

Superintendent Owens Saylor explained how this latest tax will impact residents.

“It will raise their actual property tax amounts based on what would be a nickel for every hundred dollars of value on their homes, so for example for someone who owns a $100,000 home would see about $57 for the year as an increase.”

Saylor says a new Daviess County Middle School is needed since portions of that building date back to 1935.

