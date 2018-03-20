Daviess County’s Bouchard Named G-MAC Freshman of the Year

Daviess County High School graduate and Kentucky Wesleyan student-athlete Adam Bouchard has been named the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year. He also plays football at KWC.

Bouchard also received G-MAC Second Team honors after a record-breaking first semester. He set the tone early in the high jump, breaking the conference record at the University of Indianapolis. He was the first G-MAC student-athlete to clear two meters in the high jump with 6 feet and 8.5 inches. Bouchard also competes in multi-events, as he produced season best marks of 6.17m (20 feet, 2.75 inches) in the long jump, 11.76m (38 feet, 7 inches) in the triple jump, and 44.04m (144 feet, 5.75 inches) in the javelin throw. He holds a time of 25.11 in the 200 meters and 3:01.7 in the 1000 meters.

In May of 2017, Bouchard set the Daviess County High School high jump record with 6 feet and 8 inches, which ties with Nate Hobbs of Louisville Male for the highest jump in the state of Kentucky.

