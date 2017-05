Home Kentucky Daviess County’s Adam Bouchard Breaks 13-Year-Old High Jump School Record May 2nd, 2017 JoJo Gentry Kentucky, Sports Pinterest

Daviess County’s Adam Bouchard has hops!

He set a school record by one inch Saturday in the high jump with 6 feet, 8 inches, which ties with Nate Hobbs of Louisville Male for the highest jump in the state of Kentucky.

The previous DCHS school record was set by Adam Hicks in 2004.

Bouchard has committed to play football and run track at Kentucky Wesleyan.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments