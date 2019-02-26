Daviess County Voters Will Start Using Electronic Poll Books in Primary Election in May

Daviess County has a new process in place for registered voters to sign in for the primary election in May.

Voters will sign in on an electronic poll book to speed up the lines by cutting the sign in time from one minute to 15 seconds.

The electronic poll books will scan a driver’s license and pull up the voter’s information within seconds.

With the lines moving faster, 85 precincts will be combined into 55 for the general election in November.

The combination of the precincts and electronic poll books is expected to lower the chance of a voter casting a ballot in the wrong race. This is what Richard House, the Chief Deputy Clerk, says they think happened in the 13th district race a few weeks ago. House says “If you have more than one precinct in a location that has a different legislative district, you won’t be voting in that building. We will move those out, and we don’t want to ever take that chance of having that instance happen.”

Another perk of the arrangement will be cutting cost. House says they will be purchasing new voting machines in two years, and the combination of precincts will lower the amount they need. It will also lower the number of poll workers needed during the elections. Each workers gets $175 for working an election.

