Daviess County Teacher Inducted into Kentucky Hall of Fame

A Daviess County teacher is inducted into the 2017 Class of the Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame. Joe Westerfield, a native of Hartford, spent 33 years as an educator in Daviess County schools before retiring in 2002. Westerfield has spent his time serving on various committees and registering more than 5,000 students to vote.

Westerfield attended the University of Kentucky for his bachelor’s degree and received his master’s degree from Western Kentucky University. He started his teaching career in 1969 as a seventh and eighth grade social studies teacher at Daviess County Junior High.

During the 1984-1985 school year he serve as Director of Instructional Support with the Kentucky Department of Education. At Apollo, Westerfield was the social studies department chairman and sponsored several different clubs.

Among his awards and honors, Westerfield was chosen in 2004 as the winner of the Liberty Bell Award, which is given out annually by local bar associations in conjunction with Law Day to honor outstanding citizens within the local community.

Two other Kentucky teachers, Opal T. Sibert (Laurel County Schools) and Ron Skillern (Warren County and Bowling Green Independent), were also inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame was created in 2000 as a gift from late Gov. Nunn, who wanted to recognize the vital role that primary and secondary teachers in Kentucky play in the education of young people and the positive impact education has on the state’s economy.

Nominations for the 2018 Class of the Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame are being accepted, and must be in by July 15th. For information, visit Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame Nominations.

