Daviess County Students Showcase Artwork
Today is the last day that you can check out the Daviess County Public School’s Arts Showcase. ‘A Symphony of the Arts’ is at the Owensboro Cnovention Center tonight from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is open to the public.
This exhibit features about 600 two- and three-dimensional visual arts products, spotlighting student talents. There will be singing, dancing ensembles, music and visual arts.
Awards will be presented to the winners of the Visual Arts Exhibit at 7:45 p.m.
This annual arts showcase is designed to highlight individual and group student achievement in the arts and its positive impact.