Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help Identifying Person Of Interest In Theft Case

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a theft case.

Deputies believe the person of interest has knowledge about a theft that could help their investigation.

The incident happened at the Kroger’s on Highway 144 on Tuesday, October 10th just before 11 p.m.

If you have any information about this person, you are asked to call the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 270-685-8444.

