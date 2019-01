Home Kentucky Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Burglary Suspect January 13th, 2019 Amanda Porter Kentucky

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a burglary suspect. Police say the suspect who was caught on surveillance camera burglarized the Dollar General on Bent Tree drive. he burglary happened overnight Thursday, or early morning Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Daviess county sheriff’s office at 270-685-8444.

Comments

comments