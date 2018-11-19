Home Kentucky Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Armed Robbery on East Glenn Court November 19th, 2018 Blaine Fentress Kentucky, Owensboro

Daviess County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate an armed robbery that happened November 18th in the 800 block of East Glenn Court in Owensboro.

Deputies are looking for two, possibly three individuals that robbed two victims at a residence at 2:30PM Sunday afternoon.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects entered a room with guns told a victim to get on the ground. They robbed the victim of his cash and a cell phone, then hit him in the head with the weapon. The second victim came into the robbery, but was then shoved into a bathtub with a gun pointed to his head. He was kicked in the head and had his headphones and cell phone chargers.

Nearby business has surveillance video of a Isuzu Rodeo pulling away from the scene. The suspects have been described as males wearing hoodies and masks, with one mask being described as a monkey mask. Two of the males were wearing jeans and tennis shoes at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

