Daviess County Shelters to Open for White Flag Event

January 11th, 2019 Evansville, Indiana, Kentucky, Owensboro

With the cold temperatures today, Daviess County officials are announcing a white flag event tonight.

Daniel Pitino Shelter will be open from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. There will be bedding, showers, and a warm place for people to spend the night.

The Owensboro Transit System has a stop near the shelter for those without transportation. Those that are outside Owensboro city limits transportation may be provided to you.

United Caring Services in Evansville will also open its doors tonight due to the cold. The UCS shelter is located along Northwest 6th Street in downtown Evansville.

