Daviess County Shelters to Open For Nighttime Warming

March 13th, 2018

With another cold night ahead of us Daviess County is opening a white flag shelter. Anytime the temperature or wind chill falls below 15 degrees a white flag warming shelter will open up.

From 7 p.m. until 8 a.m. Wednesday, St. Benedict’s homeless shelter will be open to anyone who needs a warm place to spend the night.

The Daniel Pitino shelter will offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Volunteers will also help people find transportation to that shelter if they can’t get there on their own.

If arrangements need to be made for accessibility issues, Daniel Pitino Shelter will contact GRITS, which may need a 2-hr advance notice.

Visit Emergency Management for more information.

