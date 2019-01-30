Daviess County Schools Undergo Deep Cleaning

The cold weather closed schools across the Tri-State but one Kentucky county took advantage of the empty hallways.

Public schools throughout Daviess County are using this day to sanitize student desks and shared surfaces, such as doorknobs, with disinfectants.

Custodial and maintenance departments are on staff daily making sure the schools are committed to ensuring clean, safe environments for teaching and learning every day.

However, during the cold and flu season, the risk of getting sick escalates. So getting a day to deep clean is priceless.

Daviess County Public Schools Director of Maintenace David Shutt says, “It gives us a chance to kind of start from zero for the next time that the students are going to be in here. So everything is disinfected and clean. We’ll use these nightly, especially during this time of the year when we’re having outbreaks.”

Due to impending winter weather, some tri-state schools have already decided to delay classes Thursday morning.

