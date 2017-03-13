Daviess County Schools Search For New Superintendent

Daviess County Schools are looking for a new superintendent after Superintendent Owens Saylor announced his retirement last year.

The first finalist for the position, Casey Allen, was announced Monday.

Allen is currently superintendent of Ballard County Public School.

Under Allen, the district was named a 2016 District of Distinction and was awarded the 2015 Public Education Achieves in Kentucky (PEAK) for enhancing student achievement.

More finalists will be announced Tuesday and Wednesday.

The name of the new superintendent will be announced March 20th at 4:30 p.m. located at the central office.

