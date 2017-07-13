Daviess County Rollover Accident

Deputies in Kentucky were dispatched to the 6000 block of highway 405, for a rolled over vehicle.

This happened around 8:00 last night.

When officers arrived the driver and three passengers, all children, were out of the vehicle.

All were taken to Owensboro Regional Hospital and it was determined that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

The driver, 21-year-old Astacia Baxter, was then taken to the Daviess County Detention Center and charged with driving while intoxicated and three counts of wanton endangerment.

