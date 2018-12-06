Home Kentucky Daviess County Receives $11.5 Million Transportation Grant December 6th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Congressman Brett Guthrie has announced that the Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development (BUILD) has awarded Daviess County a sizeable amount of money for roadway projects.

Guthrie announced that the county has received a grant of $11,520,000 to reconstruct KY 331 between 2nd and 4th streets and the Owensboro Riverport.

“I am proud to announce this huge grant for Daviess County to improve KY 331,” said Guthrie. “KY 331 is a narrow roadway this is utilized by a high percentage of daily truck traffic, which then mixes with area residential traffic. This grant will allow Owensboro to widen approximately 2.6 miles of KY 331 and to reconstruct the CSX railroad crossing”

Guthrie believes these reconstruction projects will benefit both businesses and residents of the county, and congratulates Daviess County on receiving such a competitive grant.

