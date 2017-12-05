Daviess County Public Schools Sets Make-Up Day For Water Main Break
The Daviess County Public Schools is setting a make-up day after schools were closed following a water main break in Owensboro.
On November 30th, a water main break shut down DCPS and Owensboro Public Schools. Owensboro Municipal Utilities closed Fourth Street from Wing Avenue to West Highland Court for about half an hour.
A boil advisory was put in place in Owensboro and Whitesville while crews worked to fix the problem and it was lifted on December 3rd.
DCPS will have their make-up day on May 17, 2018.
