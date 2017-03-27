44News | Evansville, IN

Daviess County Public Schools Plan Hosting of Job Fair

March 27th, 2017 Kentucky

The school district in Daviess County, Kentucky is hosting a job fair on April 25th.

The recruitment fair will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at Burns Middle School.

Those interested in teaching positions are encouraged to come meet school principles and learn more about the schools in the area.

It is also encouraged for those attending to bring their resumes and submit online applications at the job fair.

For more information, contact Dr. Shutt at (270) 852-7000 or amy.shutt@daviess.kyschools.us.

 

