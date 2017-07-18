Daviess County Public Schools to Host Back-to-School Events
The Daviess County Public Schools will be hosting back-to-school events to welcome students. These events will provide pertinent information for each family, including bus schedules, classroom visits, fee payments and information about after-school programs.
Some additional events may be scheduled at a later date. Parents should call their child’s school to confirm information about the events.
If you are unsure of where your child will go to school, you can visit DCPS then click on ‘schools’ and select ‘find your school zone,’ or call 270-852-7000.
DCPS is also offering online registration. Parents/guardians who need assistance with that can call their child’s school. Families with more than one child can complete the registration process for all of their children at the same time.
The first day of school for DCPS students is Wednesday, August 9th.
Elementary Schools
Audubon Elementary School – 270-852-7150
End-of-Summer Exploration Station event with free dinner – 4:30 p.m. July 24 on Benttree Avenue, between Keystone Court and Heartwood Court
Home Visits – begin at 2:30 p.m. July 31
Preschool Orientation – 5:30 p.m. Aug. 1
Kindergarten Orientation – 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1
Back-to-School Night – 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3
School office closed until noon Aug. 8
Burns Elementary School – 270-852-7170
Kindergarten screening – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 26 OR 9 a.m. to noon July 31
Preschool orientation – 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 1
Open House – 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3
Kindergarten orientation – 6 p.m. Aug. 3
Country Heights Elementary School – 270-852-7250
Kindergarten screening – Last names A-K – 8 to 10 a.m. July 27
Kindergarten screening – Last names L-Z, 10 a.m. to noon July 27
Back-to-School Open House, grades K-5 – 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 3
(Meet your teacher, complete online registration, pay fees, register for after-school program, join PTO, get car rider tags, purchase agendas for grades 2-5 and communicator folders for grades K-5)
Deer Park Elementary School – 270-852-7270
Kindergarten JumpStart – 8 to 10 a.m. July 27
Kindergarten Parent Night – 6 to 7 p.m. July 27
Preschool Orientation – 3 p.m. Aug. 1
Ranger Round-Up Home Visits – 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 3
Back to School Open House – 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7
East View Elementary School – 270-852-7350
Kindergarten JumpStart – Last name A-K – 9 to 11 a.m. July 31
Kindergarten JumpStart – Last name M-Z – noon to 2 p.m. July 31
Preschool Orientation – 4 to 5 p.m. Aug. 1
Kindergarten Orientation – 5:30 to 6 p.m. Aug. 1
Back-to-School Picnic – 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 1
Highland Elementary School – 270-852-7370
New student registration – begins July 17
Kindergarten screening – 4 to 6 p.m. July 25
Preschool orientation – Aug. 2
Early Bird school supply sale – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 3
Back-to-School Bash – 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3
Kindergarten JumpStart and kindergarten parent orientation – 9 to 10 a.m. Aug. 4
NOTE – Times, dates and locations of these events are tentative because of construction taking place at our school. Parents/guardians are encouraged to check the HES website and Facebook page for updates and watch their mailboxes for information letters.
Meadow Lands Elementary School – 270-852-7450
Home visits – begin at 9 a.m. Aug. 1
Kindergarten JumpStart – 9 to 11 a.m. OR noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 2 (call for appointment)
Kindergarten Orientation – 5 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3
Back-to-School Night (grades 1-5) – 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3
Sorgho Elementary School – 270-852-7470
Preschool orientation – 5:30 p.m. Aug. 1
Back-to-School Bash – 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3
Southern Oaks Elementary School – 270-852-7570
Kindergarten screenings – 4 to 6 p.m. July 31
Kindergarten orientation – 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2
Back-to-School Night – 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3
Tamarack Elementary School – 270-852-7550
Kindergarten JumpStart for students and parents – 8 to 9 a.m. Aug. 2
Preschool parent orientation – 4:30 p.m. Aug. 3
Back-to-School Celebration (grades K-5) – 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 3
Preschool open house (children and parents) – 4 to 5 p.m. Aug. 7
West Louisville Elementary School – 270-852-7650
Kindergarten screening – 8 a.m. to noon OR 3 to 6 p.m. July 31
Back-to-School Night (all grades) – 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 3
Whitesville Elementary School – 270-852-7670
New student registration – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily
PTO School Supply Pack Sale – Daily through July 14
“Golden Ticket” delivery/home visits – begins July 31
Kindergarten parent orientation – 6 p.m. Aug 3
Kindercamp – 8:30 to 11 a.m. Aug. 4
Back-to-School Picnic (all grades) – 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7
Grades 1-2 parent orientation – 6 p.m. Aug. 15
Grades 3-5 parent orientation – 6 p.m. Aug. 17
Middle Schools
Burns Middle School – 270-852-7400
Registration for students new to DCPS district – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 27-28 and 31
Grade 6 JumpStart – 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 1 (doors open at 8 a.m. and close at noon)
Grades 7-8 Open House – 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 1
At both events, parents and students may meet teachers, pick up schedules, pay fees, deposit lunch money, get bus route information, pick up/purchase yearbooks and T-shirts, etc.
College View Middle School – 270-852-7500
Grade 6 parent/student orientation – 8:30 to 11 a.m. Aug. 3 (meet teachers, get locker assignments, confirm bus schedules, pay fees, deposit lunch money, join PTO, buy yearbooks and spirit wear, etc.)
Grades 7-8 schedule pick-up – 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3 and 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 4
Daviess County Middle School – 270-852-7600
New student registration – 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 31
Grade 8 schedule pick-up – 8 to 10 a.m. Aug. 2
Grade 7 schedule pick-up – 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 2
Grade 6 schedule pick-up – 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 2
Grade 6 Plan for Success – 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 3
Grade 6 Back-to-School Picnic – 5:30 p.m. Aug. 15
Grades 7-8 Back-to-School Picnic – 5:30 p.m. Aug. 22
High Schools
Apollo High School – 270-852-7100 Grades 10-11-12 fee days – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 2-3
Freshman orientation – 8:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 4
Daviess County High School – 270-852-7300
Schedule pick-up, fee payments (all grades) – 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 1-4 and 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 3
Senior parking tags – 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 1
Junior parking tags – 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 2
(Fee obligations for current and past year must be paid before parking tag may be obtained.)
Freshman student orientation – 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 4
Freshman parent orientation – 8 to 9 a.m. Aug. 4
Heritage Park High School – 270-852-7200
Back-to-School Picnic – 4 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1