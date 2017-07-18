Daviess County Public Schools to Host Back-to-School Events

The Daviess County Public Schools will be hosting back-to-school events to welcome students. These events will provide pertinent information for each family, including bus schedules, classroom visits, fee payments and information about after-school programs.

Some additional events may be scheduled at a later date. Parents should call their child’s school to confirm information about the events.

If you are unsure of where your child will go to school, you can visit DCPS then click on ‘schools’ and select ‘find your school zone,’ or call 270-852-7000.

DCPS is also offering online registration. Parents/guardians who need assistance with that can call their child’s school. Families with more than one child can complete the registration process for all of their children at the same time.

The first day of school for DCPS students is Wednesday, August 9th.

Elementary Schools

Audubon Elementary School – 270-852-7150

End-of-Summer Exploration Station event with free dinner – 4:30 p.m. July 24 on Benttree Avenue, between Keystone Court and Heartwood Court

Home Visits – begin at 2:30 p.m. July 31

Preschool Orientation – 5:30 p.m. Aug. 1

Kindergarten Orientation – 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1

Back-to-School Night – 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3

School office closed until noon Aug. 8

Burns Elementary School – 270-852-7170

Kindergarten screening – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 26 OR 9 a.m. to noon July 31

Preschool orientation – 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 1

Open House – 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3

Kindergarten orientation – 6 p.m. Aug. 3

Country Heights Elementary School – 270-852-7250

Kindergarten screening – Last names A-K – 8 to 10 a.m. July 27

Kindergarten screening – Last names L-Z, 10 a.m. to noon July 27

Back-to-School Open House, grades K-5 – 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 3

(Meet your teacher, complete online registration, pay fees, register for after-school program, join PTO, get car rider tags, purchase agendas for grades 2-5 and communicator folders for grades K-5)

Deer Park Elementary School – 270-852-7270

Kindergarten JumpStart – 8 to 10 a.m. July 27

Kindergarten Parent Night – 6 to 7 p.m. July 27

Preschool Orientation – 3 p.m. Aug. 1

Ranger Round-Up Home Visits – 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 3

Back to School Open House – 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7

East View Elementary School – 270-852-7350

Kindergarten JumpStart – Last name A-K – 9 to 11 a.m. July 31

Kindergarten JumpStart – Last name M-Z – noon to 2 p.m. July 31

Preschool Orientation – 4 to 5 p.m. Aug. 1

Kindergarten Orientation – 5:30 to 6 p.m. Aug. 1

Back-to-School Picnic – 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 1

Highland Elementary School – 270-852-7370

New student registration – begins July 17

Kindergarten screening – 4 to 6 p.m. July 25

Preschool orientation – Aug. 2

Early Bird school supply sale – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 3

Back-to-School Bash – 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3

Kindergarten JumpStart and kindergarten parent orientation – 9 to 10 a.m. Aug. 4

NOTE – Times, dates and locations of these events are tentative because of construction taking place at our school. Parents/guardians are encouraged to check the HES website and Facebook page for updates and watch their mailboxes for information letters.

Meadow Lands Elementary School – 270-852-7450

Home visits – begin at 9 a.m. Aug. 1

Kindergarten JumpStart – 9 to 11 a.m. OR noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 2 (call for appointment)

Kindergarten Orientation – 5 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3

Back-to-School Night (grades 1-5) – 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3

Sorgho Elementary School – 270-852-7470

Preschool orientation – 5:30 p.m. Aug. 1

Back-to-School Bash – 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3

Southern Oaks Elementary School – 270-852-7570

Kindergarten screenings – 4 to 6 p.m. July 31

Kindergarten orientation – 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2

Back-to-School Night – 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3

Tamarack Elementary School – 270-852-7550

Kindergarten JumpStart for students and parents – 8 to 9 a.m. Aug. 2

Preschool parent orientation – 4:30 p.m. Aug. 3

Back-to-School Celebration (grades K-5) – 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 3

Preschool open house (children and parents) – 4 to 5 p.m. Aug. 7

West Louisville Elementary School – 270-852-7650

Kindergarten screening – 8 a.m. to noon OR 3 to 6 p.m. July 31

Back-to-School Night (all grades) – 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 3

Whitesville Elementary School – 270-852-7670

New student registration – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

PTO School Supply Pack Sale – Daily through July 14

“Golden Ticket” delivery/home visits – begins July 31

Kindergarten parent orientation – 6 p.m. Aug 3

Kindercamp – 8:30 to 11 a.m. Aug. 4

Back-to-School Picnic (all grades) – 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7

Grades 1-2 parent orientation – 6 p.m. Aug. 15

Grades 3-5 parent orientation – 6 p.m. Aug. 17

Middle Schools

Burns Middle School – 270-852-7400

Registration for students new to DCPS district – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 27-28 and 31

Grade 6 JumpStart – 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 1 (doors open at 8 a.m. and close at noon)

Grades 7-8 Open House – 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 1

At both events, parents and students may meet teachers, pick up schedules, pay fees, deposit lunch money, get bus route information, pick up/purchase yearbooks and T-shirts, etc.

College View Middle School – 270-852-7500

Grade 6 parent/student orientation – 8:30 to 11 a.m. Aug. 3 (meet teachers, get locker assignments, confirm bus schedules, pay fees, deposit lunch money, join PTO, buy yearbooks and spirit wear, etc.)

Grades 7-8 schedule pick-up – 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3 and 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 4

Daviess County Middle School – 270-852-7600

New student registration – 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 31

Grade 8 schedule pick-up – 8 to 10 a.m. Aug. 2

Grade 7 schedule pick-up – 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 2

Grade 6 schedule pick-up – 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 2

Grade 6 Plan for Success – 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 3

Grade 6 Back-to-School Picnic – 5:30 p.m. Aug. 15

Grades 7-8 Back-to-School Picnic – 5:30 p.m. Aug. 22

High Schools

Apollo High School – 270-852-7100 Grades 10-11-12 fee days – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 2-3

Freshman orientation – 8:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 4

Daviess County High School – 270-852-7300

Schedule pick-up, fee payments (all grades) – 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 1-4 and 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 3

Senior parking tags – 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 1

Junior parking tags – 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 2

(Fee obligations for current and past year must be paid before parking tag may be obtained.)

Freshman student orientation – 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 4

Freshman parent orientation – 8 to 9 a.m. Aug. 4

Heritage Park High School – 270-852-7200

Back-to-School Picnic – 4 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1

