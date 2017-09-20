Home Kentucky Daviess County Public Schools Gear Up for ‘High Attendance Day’ September 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

Studies have shown students who rarely miss class perform better, not only in school, but are also more social. To hammer that point in, Daviess County Public Schools held a ReMix Assembly at Burns, West Louisville, and Tamarack Elementary Schools. The theme was called ‘Calling All Heroes’ in which students and staff dressed as their favorite superhero.

Students got pizza and extra recess time along with prizes throughout the day. But it wasn’t all just fun and games. They tackled tough topics like bullying and struggling in school, and of course, attendance.

Heather Newman, Principal at Burns Elementary School, said, “There’s a direct correlation between student attendance and student access so we’re trying to teach our students early on good attendance habits here in September so that those carry throughout the year.”

School officials say they hope parents will take an active role in making sure their kids are in class, which can help them perform better throughout the year.



