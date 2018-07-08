Home Kentucky Daviess County Officials Working To Identify Shooting Victim July 8th, 2018 Warren Korff Kentucky, Owensboro

One person is dead following an apparent shooting near Owensboro.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was called to a location on Griffin Station Road around 6:00 Saturday night. When they got there there found a man laying near the road. The man had what looked like a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled Sunday. Officials are working to to to find out who the man is and what happened to him. Anyone with information is asked to call the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

