Daviess County Woman Named KY School Nurse of the Year

One Kentucky school nurse from Daviess County will be honored for her dedication to her students and their well being. Sheila Estes has been named the 2018 Kentucky School Nurse of the Year.

The Kentucky School Nurse Association will recognize her in July. Estes works as a school nurse at East view, Meadow Lands, and Whitesville Elementary Schools.

Over the years, Estes has demonstrated a commitment to all her students by always putting their needs before her own. Estes has been known for always checking in on students even on her days off.

