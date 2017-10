Home Kentucky Daviess County Middle School Teams Up With OPD For Pink Week October 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

Students at Daviess County Middle School has teamed up with the Owensboro Police Department for Pink Week. Kids have been selling specially designed pink shirts to raise money for Breast Cancer research.

Everyone is rocking pink for a ceremony where DCMS students will present a check for $1,560 to a representative from the American Cancer Society.

The proceeds from the shirts sales will be used to fund cancer research.

