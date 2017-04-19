Daviess County Man Suffers Severe Injury After Accidental Shooting
A Daviess County, Kentucky, man may have his neighbor and co-workers to thank for saving his life.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 7900 block of Highway 405 shortly after Noon. Once there they found William Mullens with a gunshot wound to his leg and pelvic area. Investigators say Mullens was handling a .40 caliber handgun while sitting in his truck during a lunch break. Mullens apparently did not know the gun was loaded. It went off, and Mullens lost a lot of blood.
Detectives say co-workers and a neighbor gave first aid to Mullens and likely saved his life.
Mullens was taken to the hospital. No charges are expected to be filed.