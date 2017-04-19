Home Kentucky Owensboro Daviess County Man Suffers Severe Injury After Accidental Shooting April 19th, 2017 Warren Korff Owensboro Pinterest

A Daviess County, Kentucky, man may have his neighbor and co-workers to thank for saving his life.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 7900 block of Highway 405 shortly after Noon. Once there they found William Mullens with a gunshot wound to his leg and pelvic area. Investigators say Mullens was handling a .40 caliber handgun while sitting in his truck during a lunch break. Mullens apparently did not know the gun was loaded. It went off, and Mullens lost a lot of blood.

Detectives say co-workers and a neighbor gave first aid to Mullens and likely saved his life.

Mullens was taken to the hospital. No charges are expected to be filed.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

