Daviess County Man With Several Mental Illnesses Missing Since Tuesday
Deputies in Daviess county Kentucky are asking for the publics help finding a missing man.
49-year-old David Aldridge — who suffers from a mental illness — was last seen at his house 3:30 yesterday.
Family members believe he left for a walk and got lost.
He was last seen wearing a white gold sweater with a blue design, blue jeans, with white, black, and turquoise shoes.
If you see him…make sure to call the Daviess County Sheriff’s office.