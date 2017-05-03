Home Kentucky Henderson Daviess County Man With Several Mental Illnesses Missing Since Tuesday May 3rd, 2017 Nolan Barnett Henderson, Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Deputies in Daviess county Kentucky are asking for the publics help finding a missing man.

49-year-old David Aldridge — who suffers from a mental illness — was last seen at his house 3:30 yesterday.

Family members believe he left for a walk and got lost.

He was last seen wearing a white gold sweater with a blue design, blue jeans, with white, black, and turquoise shoes.

If you see him…make sure to call the Daviess County Sheriff’s office.

