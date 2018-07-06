Home Kentucky Daviess County Man Pleads Guilty In ATV Crash July 6th, 2018 Warren Korff Kentucky, Owensboro

A Daviess County, Kentucky man pleads guilty in connection to the death of his cousin.

Darin Bean pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter. He will be sentenced August 22nd.

Law enforcement officials say Darin and Jared Bean were riding an ATV July 3, 2017, when Darin attempted to jump a railroad tracks and hit an oncoming car. Jared Bean died in the accident. Officials say Darin Bean had a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit at the time of the accident.

