Man Indicted On Sexual Abuse Charges October 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A Daviess County man is indicted on sexual abuse charges following a months-long investigation. 36-year-old Jason Howard, of Island, Kentucky, is accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old female.

After a six month investigation, a grand jury indicted Howard on one count of sexual abuse.

Howard is being held in the Daviess County Jail.

