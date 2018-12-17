Home Kentucky Daviess County Man Arrested in Florida on Child Sexual Exploitation December 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

A Daviess County man is currently being held in a Florida jail after being arrested on child sexual exploitation charges.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Department, Florida arrested 29-year-old Travis McDaniel following an investigation that showed the suspect had been in communication with a juvenile exchanging illegal images, and meeting for illegal sexual acts. The investigation was led by the KSP Electronic Crime Branch.

A search warrant for McDaniel was executed after authorities learned that McDaniel was working temporality in Bay County, Florida. He was arrested at his home in Bay County on December 14th.

Police say the are in possession of the equipment used to facilitate the crime, which will be transferred to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

McDaniel is facing multiple charges including unlawful transaction with a minor, illegal sex act with minor, use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, and prohibited use of electronic means to procure a minor.

He is currently being held in the Bay County jail and is awaiting extradition to Daviess County.

Police say the investigation is expected to yield further charges and remains ongoing at this time.

