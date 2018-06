Home Indiana Daviess County Jail Inmate Found Dead in Cell June 11th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

An inmate was found dead in her cell early Monday morning the Daviess County Jail.

Jail staff found 35 year old Anne Johnson deceased around 6:00AM.

An autopsy will be performed tomorrow to determine the cause of death.

Indiana State Police, the Daviess County Sheriff, and the coroner’s office are currently investigating the incident.

Johnson was booked into the jail late last week on drug charges and neglect of a dependent.

