Daviess County hog farm accused of illegally dumping wastewater into public waterways August 16th, 2018

The Kentucky Energy Environment Cabinet is investigating an industrial hog farm, just west of Curdsville, Kentucky in Daviess County. Inspectors issued a violation notice to The Hardy Sow Farm, after they say they found evidence of waste water, with high levels of E.coli, being released from the farm into the Green River.

The Kentucky Energy Environment Cabinet was tipped off about the alleged illegal dumping and headed out to investigate.

Department of Water officials say they found a 3 inch hose running from a part of the farm where animal waste is collected to a ditch that pours into a tributary that leads into the Green River. They also took several samples of water around the property and say they found E.coli levels that exceed water quality standards. Officials also say the farm did not have the proper permits to discharge water into any waterway.

The violation against the farm was issued on July 20, 2018. The DOW plans to sit down with the property owners in the next few weeks to discuss remediation and possible penalties.

