Daviess County High School Will Perform Sleepy Hollow October 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

Daviess County High School students will be performing Washington Irving’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” this weekend. This production combines horror and humor to recreate Ichabod Crane’s encounter with the Headless Horseman.

Showtimes will be on Thursday, October 26th and Saturday, October 28th at 7 p.m. with a matinee on Sunday, October 29th at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students. Doors open 30 minutes before the show begins.

For more information, you can call DCHS drama director Karen Feldhaus at 270-852-7300.

