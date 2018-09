Home Kentucky Daviess County Firefighter Captures Funnel Cloud On Video September 8th, 2018 Warren Korff Kentucky, Owensboro

There are reports of storm damage in places like Stanley, Kentucky, and Perry County, Indiana.

A Daviess County firefighter captured a funnel cloud on video as it pushed through Daviess County. Numerous tornado warnings were issued for the Tri-State.

Warren Korff

