Daviess County Fire Departments Want to Raise Fee on Property Tax

The fee residents in Daviess County Kentucky pay for fire department services has not changed since the early 2000’s.

That could change as the 10 fire departments in the county try to come up with a plan to increase the fee.

The ordinance passed in 2004 added a fee to resident’s property tax bills in the county.

Anyone living in a residence pays $30 a year, for those living on a farm complex they pay $65.

Currently, the Airport-Sorgho Fire Department gets about $75,000 a year but it’s no longer enough to keep up with rising costs.

For example, one truck was bought in 2002 for $141,000. To replace the truck today would cost about $260,000.

“So since 2002 that truck has cost us $120,000,” said Airport-Sorgho Fire Chief Pat Thompson. “So the cost of doing business as a fire suppression organization has gone up tremendously and we just haven’t kept up with the cost of living.”

Moving forward in 2017, Thompson hopes all 10 country fire departments can come together and work with the Daviess County Fiscal Court to come up with a true funding plan that will better serve all stations.

