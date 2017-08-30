44News | Evansville, IN

Daviess County Escaped Inmate In Custody

August 30th, 2017 Kentucky, Owensboro

An inmate, who escaped from the Daviess County Jail, is back in custody. Owensboro Police say they have located 18-year-old Kaleb Anderson around 11:20 a.m. Anderson escaped from the Daviess County Jail on Monday around 5 p.m.

Owensboro Police say they located Anderson in the area of Fifth Street and Carter Road.

Authorities say Anderson was in a secure outdoor area when he jumped a fence. Anderson was serving time for burglary charges.

Anderson is back in custody in Daviess County.

