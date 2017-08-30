Daviess County Escaped Inmate In Custody

An inmate, who escaped from the Daviess County Jail, is back in custody. Owensboro Police say they have located 18-year-old Kaleb Anderson around 11:20 a.m. Anderson escaped from the Daviess County Jail on Monday around 5 p.m.

Owensboro Police say they located Anderson in the area of Fifth Street and Carter Road.

Authorities say Anderson was in a secure outdoor area when he jumped a fence. Anderson was serving time for burglary charges.

Anderson is back in custody in Daviess County.

Comments

comments