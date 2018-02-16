Home Kentucky Daviess County Detention Center Increases Security After Beating Incident February 16th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Kentucky, Owensboro

An alleged beating at the Daviess County Detention Center left one inmate within inches of his life. Three inmates; Lyderrick Jones, Preston Williams, and Eric Burroughs supposedly lured fellow inmate, Michael Shaffer into a cell and beat him.

After this beating the Jailer, Arthur Maglinger, has taken matters into his own hands. It was the cell that police say the three lured him into that was the focus of increased security measures.

Police say the incident happened in pod B-137, where there was only one security camera. After Friday, there are now two cameras that can survey the entire area. Prior to Friday, the sole camera couldn’t see cell B-140 where police say the incident occurred.

Jailer Maglinger says this is the beginning of a long term plan to get camera in all the cells that aren’t restricted.

He may be getting some help from lawmakers in Frankfort. They are in the process of moving HB 92 through the legislature, which changes the language for commissary funds in Bluegrass jails. Canteen funds can only go to improving quality of life for the inmates, and if HB 92 is to pass, it would allow for the funds to go to inmate security, as well.

