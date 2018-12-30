Home Kentucky Daviess County Deputies Looking to Question Suspicious Person December 30th, 2018 Paul Wilcoxen Kentucky, Owensboro

Deputies at the Daviess County Sheriff’s department are searching for a person they consider “a suspicious person” after receiving video recently.

Daviess County deputies say a man was caught on by a doorbell camera searching for, what they believe, to be a key.

The incident occurred at the 4700 block of Water Wheel Way in Owensboro. A little after 5 PM on December 28, a doorbell camera captured the video.

Fortunately for the homeowner, the person was unable to find a key before walking way.

However, with technology, capturing these vides is becoming more common.

“A lot of people have hidden keys at their house and the suspects know that also,” said corporal Tyler Free. “We want to warn people to use caution, if you do hide a key.”

Free says that if you want to leave a spare key, instead leave it with a trusted neighbor or another family member.

No charges have been filed but Free added the behavior was suspicious enough to warrant the search.

Anyone with information should contact the Daviess County Sheriff’s office at (270) 685-8444 or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip at (270) 687-8484

