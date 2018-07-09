Daviess County Declares State Of Emergency

Daviess County, Kentucky has declared a state of emergency following a major water main break in Owensboro. The declaration should help the county in its effort to get state and federal aid in the aftermath of the problem.

The water main break has forced officials to issue a conserve and boil order for most of Owensboro Municipal Utility’s customers. The break has also forced numerous closures, including some parts of Owensboro Health. Facilities closed include The Ford Campus (except for Owensboro Health medical Group – Maternal & Fetal Medicine,) Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center, Healthpark, Business Center, and the Wound Center. The hospital itself remains open. However, it is advising patients with appointments to call ahead.



Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments