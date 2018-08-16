Home Kentucky Daviess County Candidates Draw For Ballot Positions August 16th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Candidates running for office in Daviess County, Kentucky now knows where they’ll appear on the upcoming November ballot. Thursday, a ballot position draw took place for several races.

The available positions are Owensboro City Commission, Whitesville Mayor, Whitesville City Commission and Owensboro Public School Board. At 2 p.m. candidates gathered in the lobby of the County Courthouse and drew their positions.

This event determines where each candidate’s name will appear on the General Election Ballot in November. Some say it matters where your name lands.

Daviess County Clerk David Osborne says, “There’s a lot of research that goes into where your ballot position is, and whether it’s going to make a difference. I don’t know, I don’t know. But it’s a cool way of doing it. And that’s why we keep doing it this way.”

The Midterm Election is Tuesday, November 6th.

