Daviess County Boys Soccer Falls at State

The Panthers were not able to repeat as KHSAA state champions after St. Xavier (Louisville) downed Daviess County 3-0.

DCHS only trailed 1-0 at the half, but the Tigers scored two goals in the span of five minutes midway through the second half to put the game away.

Daviess County lost to St. Xavier earlier in the season 6-1, but then proceeded to win 19 of its next 23 games.

Before the loss to the Tigers, the Panthers last dropped a match Sept. 9 against Oldham County.

DCHS ends the 2017 season with a 21-4-2 record and a runner-up finish at state.

