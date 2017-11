Home Kentucky Daviess County Boys Advance to KHSAA Soccer Title Game November 1st, 2017 Nick Ruffolo Kentucky, Owensboro, Sports

It is a repeat of 2016.

The Panthers are back in the KHSAA state championship game Saturday at Lafayette High School in Lexington, Ky.

Daviess County won its final four match in two overtimes, taking down Ryle 2-1.

Last year at this point, the Panthers beat Paul Laurence Dunbar in the semifinals 5-1.

DCHS then went on to beat Covington Catholic 2-1 in the final game to capture a state title.

The boys championship game starts at 5:00 p.m. ET.

