Daviess County Archery Wins Indoor and Outdoor National Titles June 21st, 2017 JoJo Gentry Kentucky, Owensboro

Picture Courtesy: Kristi Cook Wilson

Daviess County archery is back-to-back S3DA national outdoor champions after winning the title Sunday at Mermet Lake State Park around Metropolis, Illinois. The team also won this year’s indoor championship.

More than 700 shooters from 16 states were represented at the competition.

