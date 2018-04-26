44News | Evansville, IN

Daviess Co. Teacher Accused Of Inappropriately Touching Student

Daviess Co. Teacher Accused Of Inappropriately Touching Student

April 26th, 2018 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter

A Daviess County High School teacher is under investigation. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office began their investigation yesterday after allegations surfaced accusing the teacher of inappropriately touching one of his students.

The alleged incident happened last week during school on school property.

Another student claims the same teacher made inappropriate comments to them.

The teacher’s name has not been released at this time, but we are told it was a male teacher.

We will continue to follow this story.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.