Daviess Co. Teacher Accused Of Inappropriately Touching Student

A Daviess County High School teacher is under investigation. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office began their investigation yesterday after allegations surfaced accusing the teacher of inappropriately touching one of his students.

The alleged incident happened last week during school on school property.

Another student claims the same teacher made inappropriate comments to them.

The teacher’s name has not been released at this time, but we are told it was a male teacher.

We will continue to follow this story.

