Daviess Co. Public School Officials Narrowed Superintendent Search

Daviess County Public School officials have narrowed their superintendent search to three candidates. Next week the community will have a chance to meet them. Meet and greet session are scheduled next week Monday through Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the DCPS Central Office on Southeastern Parkway. A session with Casey Allen, superintendent of Ballard County Public Schools, will be Monday, March 13th. Travis Hamby’s session will be March 14th. He is the superintendent in Trigg County. And current DCPS Assistant Superintendent J. Matthew Robbins will be on hand March 15th.

Casey Allen’s responsibilities include evaluating and mentoring school leaders in a district with 1,200 students and 230 staff members, and managing a nearly $14 million budget. Under his leadership, BCPS district was named a 2016 District of Distinction and was awarded the 2015 PEAK Award (Public Education Achieves in Kentucky) from the Kentucky School Boards Association for enhancing student achievement.

Travis Hamby’s responsiblities include developing strategic priorities and action plans. He also oversees and manages a school district of about 2,000 students and a staff of around 350 with a budget of nearly $24.7 million. Under his leadership, Trigg County has enrolled in the University of Kentucky’s Next Generation Leadership Academy.

Matt Robbins is the current assistant for finance and operations at the DCPS district, overseeing a budget of $142.7 million in a district of 11,790 students and 2,300 staff members. His responsiblities include hiring and mentoring key district-level directors, implementing the DCPS eLearning initiative and overseeing district facilities plans. Robbins has had direct involvement with the district’s Graduation 2010, Community Campus, Great Expectations and College-Career Readiness initiatives as well as implementing the School Safety and Healthy Schools Programs initiatives.

The Board of Education review 17 applications before determining these finalists. School officials are looking for someone to replace the current DCPS superintendent who is retiring in June. The DCPS Board of Education anticipates announcing the new superintendent at a special meeting Monday, March 20th at 4:30 p.m. at the DCPS Central Office.

