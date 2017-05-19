Home Kentucky Daviess Co. High School Student to Graduate with Perfect Attendance May 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

One Daviess County Kentucky High School student will graduate with perfect attendance. Tyler Boling went from Kindergarten through 12th grade without missing a single day of school.

Boling played soccer and basketball in high school, and said the closest he ever came to missing school was a concussion.

He said, “You know one of those things you look back at it and your just like you know I haven’t missed a day of school it would be cool if I can go ahead an finish this thing out.”

Boling plans to go to Western Kentucky University in the fall.

