Daviess Co. Football Reloading for 2018

The Daviess County football team was one score away from the KHSAA semifinals in 2017 and with the majority of players returning, the Panthers feel like there is another deep run upcoming in 2018.

DCHS averaged over 36 points per game last season, but the defense would come up short in key games.

However, with Middle Tennessee State commit Marquel Tinsley leading the secondary (and wide receiver corps) this season, the defense is counting on big-time performances.

Blake Baker looks to also be a factor in the secondary, providing senior leadership at the safety position.

Comments

comments