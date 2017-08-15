Daviess Co. Confederate Statue Staying Up For Now

Protesters in Owensboro spoke out Monday night about the future of the Confederate statue in the city. The Daviess County Judge Executive is weighing in on the future of that statue.

Al Mattingly says the Owensboro statue will remain where it is for now. He tells 44News, the only way the statue will come down is if a petition is filed, and that petition then moves through the proper fiscal court channels and the court votes to take it down.

Mattingly also says moving down the path is a slippery slope.

Mattingly said, “On the west side of our courthouse lawn we have a plaque that honors the recipients of the medal of honor. One of those soldiers received the medal of honor for heroism in The American Indian Wars. So do I have the native Americans come and tell me to take that down.”

The Confederate statue sits in front of the Daviess County Courthouse.

