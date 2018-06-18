David Smith – June 18th,2018

School security is a topic that takes a considerable amount of our attention. While best practice research and guidance tells us that we should not discuss our security plans in great detail, I believe our community deserves to know our general approach. I want to share with you a some key parts of what is being done in the EVSC.

First of all, I believe school security is part of a conversation that is never finished. We will continue to have ongoing dialogue, asking what else can be done to make our schools safer?

A key element of our plan is our strong working relationship with local law enforcement, specifically the Evansville Police Department and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office. We utilize school resource officers and hire off duty officers to work in our schools every day.

Speaking of law enforcement, we have invested in our own EVSC Police Force and plan to hire additional highly trained officers in the future.

Finally, an additional area of our focus is social emotional learning. Embedding these strategies in our classrooms will make a major impact on all children. Providing ongoing professional development to our teachers and counseling staff, as well as our work with community partners, will help us to reach students who may need assistance with mental health and wellness. Our goal is to support students before they reach a level of crisis.

What I have discussed with you here is only a small portion of our overall security plan. Please know the EVSC is committed to keeping our students safe and supported in our schools.

I’m David Smith, blessed to serve as superintendent of the EVSC, and that is what I have to say.

