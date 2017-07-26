David Smith – July 26th, 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, EVSC Superintendent David Smith, talked about back-to-school preparations along with the annual sales for back-to-school supplies. This segment aired on Wednesday, July 26th.

If you haven’t noticed, local stores and online retailers are advertising their annual back to school sales. Parents and children are starting to fill their shopping carts with new clothes and shoes, backpacks and school supplies. Yes, it is definitely that time of year.

In my 35 years in education, I truly believe I am more excited than ever before to start a new year. While our schools will be open in just a couple of weeks, a tremendous amount of work has been going on behind the scenes during the summer to prepare for the beginning of this year. Technology has been upgraded, buses have been inspected and schools have been thoroughly cleaned.

Several schools have seen renovations, and construction continues at the new McCutchanville Elementary School and Enlow Stadium at Bosse High School.

And when it comes to teaching and learning, the EVSC is fully committed to our GAIN initiative that incorporates social emotional learning into our academic work. We are using the latest brain research on how students learn in order to maximize the potential of ALL students. We are committed to redefining education so that ALL of our students develop the 21st century skills that will allow them to be future leaders and productive members of our great community.

So my message to students is to enjoy your remaining days of the summer break. And please know I can’t wait to see you return when school starts on August 9th.

I’m David Smith, blessed to be the superintendent of the EVSC.

