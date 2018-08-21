David Smith – August 19th, 2018

There is nothing quite like the excitement of the start of school each year. It gives me great pleasure to see all the smiling faces on both students and adults as I visit schools throughout our district.

The beginning of school this year was unique in two ways. First, we opened five sites of Wee Care. This is our new early learning program dedicated to the children of our employees. This new program has been extremely well received by the parents of children as young as 6 weeks old and continuing through PreK. As an organization, we understand that to attract and retain the best talent, we must offer the best benefits. For employees with children or planning to have children, Wee Care will eliminate the stress of finding a high-quality early learning program.

Something else unique about this year’s start was the grand opening of McCutchanville Elementary School. This new, state of the art facility opened its doors to students last Wednesday and everything has gone beautifully. Our years of planning paid off, as 800 students in northern Vanderburgh County are now learning in this incredible educational setting.

So as our students and families settle back into their school routines I want to thank everyone working in our schools and district offices for their hard work and planning that made the start of school so successful. And finally, I want to thank all of our parents and families for your continued support and for entrusting us with the education of your children.

I’m David Smith, blessed to serve as superintendent of the EVSC, and that is what I have to say.



