Harrison senior David Felton is set to play football at Indiana University as a preferred walk-on.

The quarterback and wide receiver will officially sign Monday at the school.

In his final season at Harrison, Felton completed 14 touchdown passes and averaged 128 yards per game.

Felton is also a 21st Century Scholar and holds a 3.3 GPA.

44Sports will have coverage of Felton’s signing Monday.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments